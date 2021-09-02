Coronavirus News Live: Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine booster

India on Wednesday reported 41,965 new Covid-19 cases, 33,964 recoveries & 460 deaths. Meanwhile, Moderna Inc on Wednesday asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow the use of a third booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates
Mizoram reported 545 new positive cases yesterday. Total death toll 218; active cases 9,066
New Zealand says Covid-19 case drop shows lockdown working against Delta
New Zealand reported a drop in new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, which authorities said was a sign that the lockdown enforced nationwide was working in limiting the spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Authorities reported 49 new cases on Thursday, all in the epicentre of Auckland, taking the total number of cases in this outbreak to 736. "The latest lower number is encouraging and does show that our alert levels 4 lockdown is working even against the Delta," the Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference.
Moderna seeks US authorisation for Covid-19 vaccine booster
'Kerala needs strict containment steps, strategic lockdown to curb Covid-19 cases'
The Covid-19 test positivity rate is high in Kerala, going over 20 per cent in some districts which is an evidence of intense virus circulation, government sources said on Wednesday underlining the need for strict containment measures and strategic lockdown to bring down the cases.
WHO leader opposes 'widespread' use of Covid-19 boosters
The head of the World Health Organization says he opposes “widespread use of boosters” for healthy people, for now, underscoring the need to get doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to poorer countries.
When will the Delta Covid variant surge end?
The United States has entered the fourth wave of the pandemic — or fifth, depending on which expert you ask. As the vaccination campaign lags and the contagious delta variant spreads, cases and hospitalisations are at their highest since last winter. Covid-19 deaths, too, are on a steady incline.
USFDA panel to discuss Covid-19 vaccine boosters on September 17
