Coronavirus news live: Jharkhand to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all above 18 years of age

India on Thursday reported a record rise in Covid-19 cases anywhere in the world and the highest single-day deaths in the country, with over 3.14 lakh cases and 2,104 deaths reported. Many states including Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka have imposed curbs to control the spread of Covid-19. Stay tuned for updates.
Australia urges AstraZeneca to send 1 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses to PNG after EU clearance
Australia's Minister for Trade has urged AstraZeneca to dispatch 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Papua New Guinea amid concerns about the spread of the virus there, saying the EU had pledged no hindrance to the exports.
"We have very clear assurances (from Brussels) that AstraZeneca does not have to apply through the EU export transparency regime to send those one million doses to Papua New Guinea," Minister Dan Tehan told reporters in London on Thursday, speaking during a trade mission to Europe. (Reuters)
'AIIMS to test only symptomatic workers, isolate only those who are positive'
"In view of the current situation of Covid-19 leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing andshortage of staff, only symptomatic health care workers should be tested and only testing positive be isolated,managed as per the clinical condition,"AIIMS, Delhi has said
Jharkhand to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all above 18 years of age
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday night said that his government will provide Covid-19 vaccine to people above 18 years of age for free.
Soren's statement came after the Centre announced a 'liberalised' policy making all adults above 18 years of age eligible to get inoculated from May 1 and allowing state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. (PTI)
30 Covid-19 patients escaped from a Covid care centre in Agartala. "All those who fled had come here from UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP and West Bengal to take part in a recruitment rally of Tripura State Rifles," Shailesh Kr Yadav, DMWest Tripura district told ANI.