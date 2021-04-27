Coronavirus News Live: Gilead announces steps to expand availability of Remdesivir in India

India on Sunday saw over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, reporting the largest single-day spike in the world. Meanwhile, American biopharmaceutical company Gilead has announced steps to expand the availability of remdesivir, a key therapeutic medicine used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, in India. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Gilead announces steps to expand availability of Remdesivir in India
American biopharmaceutical company Gilead has announced steps to expand the availability of Remdesivir, a key therapeutic medicine used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, in India.
India to receive first batch of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine on May 1
India will receive the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
In this aerial picture taken on April 26, 2021, burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen at a cremation ground in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
Amid Covid catastrophe, world responds to India's distress call
Oxygen generators from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Raw material for coronavirus vaccines from the United States. Millions in cash from companies led by Indian American businessmen.
