Coronavirus News Live: Puducherry night curfew to continue till April 30

India on Tuesday reported over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for the sixth day in a row, seeing a slight decline in new cases. Meanwhile, Covaxin, India’s home-grown Covid-19 vaccine, has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
- Wednesday 28 Apr 2021
- updated: 8:14 am IST
JUST IN |The BKC Jumbo Covid Centre,Mumbai's biggest vaccination centre,has run out of stock and is not active today. It will open for vaccination as soon as the stock is replenished, BMC officials have said.
"We have over 5 crore people in the state who are 18 years of age and above. For this, we need 12 crore vaccines. We have written to Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech about our demands for vaccines,"Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.
US Secretary of State has said that the FDA is reviewing vaccines so it can be made sure they are safe, when asked if US will be sharing 60 million doses of the vaccine with India soon. (ANI)
Night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am to continue till April 30 in Puducherry
Nagaland to impose partial lockdown for a fortnight from April 30
Nagaland cabinet Tuesday decided to impose partial lockdown with stricter rules in the state from April 30 to May 14 in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases across the country, a government official said.
'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere
Crematories are so full of bodies, it’s as if a war just happened. Fires burn around the clock. Many places are holding mass cremations, dozens at a time, and at night, in certain areas of New Delhi, the sky glows.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.