Coronavirus live updates: One dead, 2 injured in oxygen cylinder explosion in Kanpur

India is facing a debilitating surge in coronavirus cases and has been recording more than 3.5 lakh fresh Covid cases on a daily basis for the past few days. On Friday, the country registered nearly 3.86 lakh new coronavirus infections, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to over 1.87 crore, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark. Many states have raised the issue of vaccine shortage with some states like Maharashtra, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh delaying the next phase of vaccination, cities like Mumbai even suspending the current one. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
In no respite, India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections and 3,498 deaths on Friday. This is the ninth day in a row that the nation witnessed over 3 lakh daily Covid infections, the highest in the world.
What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia
India has recorded the world's sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines.
Brazil says Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V carried live cold virus
Tainted batches of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine sent to Brazil carried a live version of a common cold-causing virus, the South American country's health regulator reported in a presentation explaining its decision to ban the drug's import.
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu held an interaction with members of the business community on the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.
(PTI)
Family members wearing PPE suits, wait for cremation of Covid-19 victims, amid the rise in cases across the country, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 29, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Collapse of governance as second Covid-19 wave ravages India
While the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is fast spreading in the country, taking a bigger toll of lives and misery, it is clear that the prime responsibility for the disastrous turn is with the governments, both at the Centre and in the states.
Those between 18 and 45 years of age, for whom the vaccination drive begins from May 1, may have to wait longer as Karnataka's private hospitals have expressed doubts about offering vaccines.
One worker died, at least two injured after an oxygen cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Oxygen Plant earlier this morning. Police is present at the site of the incident located in Dada Nagar industrial area.
(ANI)
Delhi sees record 395 Covid-19 deaths, over 24,000 fresh cases
This was the eighth day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to Covdi-19.
It had reported 368 deaths on Wednesday, 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on last Thursday, according to government data.
Relatives in personal protective equipment (PPE) suits watch the cremation of their loved one who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus at Nigambodh Ghat Crematorium in New Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo
India receives more medical supplies from international community as nation battles Covid-19
More medical supplies from the international community arrived in India on Thursday as the country battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has stretched its healthcare infrastructure to its limit amid surging cases.
Covid-19 vaccination suspended in Mumbai for three days as stocks run out
"The BMC will not hold any vaccination camp on Friday, Saturday and Sunday because existing stock has been exhausted. With this, the civic body is likely to postpone its vaccination drive for 18-44 age category beyond May 1," the statement said.
