Coronavirus live updates: One dead, 2 injured in oxygen cylinder explosion in Kanpur

India is facing a debilitating surge in coronavirus cases and has been recording more than 3.5 lakh fresh Covid cases on a daily basis for the past few days. On Friday, the country registered nearly 3.86 lakh new coronavirus infections, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to over 1.87 crore, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark. Many states have raised the issue of vaccine shortage with some states like Maharashtra, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh delaying the next phase of vaccination, cities like Mumbai even suspending the current one. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.