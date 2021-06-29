Coronavirus News Live: India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 32.85 crores

India reported 46,148 new Covid-19 cases, 58,578 recoveries and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry. Active cases in the country further declined to 5,72,994. Stay tuned for updates.
07:17
Hong Kong to ban passenger flights from UK to curb virus spread
Hong Kong says it will ban all passenger flights from the UK starting Thursday as it seeks to curb the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.
It said in a statement Monday that the UK has been classified as “extremely high risk“ because of the “recent rebound of the epidemic situation in the UK and the widespread delta variant virus strain there.”
(AP)
07:12
Brazil passes 5,00,000 Covid-19 deaths, a tragedy with no sign of letup
Brazilians were recovering from Carnival in the heady days of February 2020 when the first known carriers of the new coronavirus flew home from Europe, planting the seeds of catastrophe.
SII, Bharat Biotech supplied 30% fewer vaccines in first 5 months of 2021: Data
The two Indian manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines appear to have supplied at least 30% fewer doses than their known production capacities in the first five months of this year, suggests an analysis of the data shared by the Union Health Ministry in an affidavit presented before the Supreme Court.
40% higher hospital mortality in second Covid-19 wave, suggests new study
The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic witnessed more than 40% higher level of hospital fatality in India, according to a nine-hospital study, which found that the maximum death rate happened among those who are less than 45 years of age.
India’s cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 32.85 crores, more than 48.01 lakh vaccine doses administered till 7 pm today. More than 8.95 crores vaccine doses administered in the age group 18-44, so far: Union Health Ministry.
