Coronavirus News Live: Taiwan says 240,000 Moderna doses to arrive on Friday

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 26.86 crore of which five crore were given to beneficiaries in the age group of 18 to 44 years, the Union Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, the number of death certificates issued by the government in the first six months of 2021 has gone up by 78,000 when compared with figures for the corresponding period in 2018 and 2019.
Foxconn founder asks Taiwan to allow vaccine talks with Chinese firm (Reuters)
Taiwan says 240,000 Moderna doses to arrive on Friday
A further 240,000Covid-19 vaccine doses from Moderna Inc will arrive in Taiwan on Friday afternoon, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said, boosting the island's slow vaccination programme.
Only around 5% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one shot so far, with orders delayed by global shortages as the island deals with a spike in domestic infections.
Taiwan has already received and has started administering 150,000 Moderna shots, and has around 5 million on order. (Reuters)
India argues against Covid-19 'vaccine passports'
Even as Japan and several European Union nations are set to introduce “Vaccine Passports” soon, India on Thursday tacitly argued against the move and reminded the world that a large percentage of people in many developing nations had not been inoculated with the Covid-19 jabs.
Covid positivity rate in Karnataka drops to 3.77%
Karnataka reported 5,983 new cases of Covid-19 and 138 related fatalities as the caseload swelled to 27,90,338and the toll to 33,434, on Thursday.
Children unlikely to get disproportionately hit by third wave of Covid-19: AIIMS study
The widely anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to impact the children “disproportionately”, according to a new study which found that the level of sero-positivity among kids is comparable to the adults during the second wave of the epidemic.
