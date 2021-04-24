CPI (Maoist) Deputy Commander held in Telangana

A deputy commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) operating in Chhattisgarh was arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and gelatin sticks and other explosive substances were seized from his possession, police said onSaturday.

A police team on combing operation apprehended the 24-year-old Maoist in the forest near Geesarelli village of Cherla mandal on Friday. Five detonators, 20 gelatin sticks and 200 metres wire were seized from his possession, they said.

The explosives were meant to be used forplanting landmines to kill police personnel, a senior police official said.

The accused joined the CPI (Maoist) Party in 2011 and worked in Sukuma and Kankher districts of Chhattisgarh, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

He was involved in at least seven offences, mostly exchange of fire (EoF) with security forces in Chhattisgarh, police added.