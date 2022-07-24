CPI(M) MP moves bill in RS to ensure Centre consults States for matters on concurrent list

At a time states are up in arms against the Centre over introduction of NEET and CUET among others, a CPI(M) MP has moved a private member's bill in Rajya Sabha to ensure that the Centre consults state and get its sanction for enacting legislations on subjects that fall in the Concurrent List.

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas introduced the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Upper House on Friday, demanding that any legislation by Parliament on matters in the Concurrent List be made only after "due consultations and deliberations" with states and taking them into confidence.

His Bill came as he feels that there are "reasonable perturbations now-a-days in respect of legislations put forth by the Union Government" with respect to the matters enumerated in List III in the Seventh Schedule (Concurrent List). Such actions will obliterate the values of cooperative federalism and social fabric of the states, he said.

The journalist-turned-MP wants the Constitution to be amended so that the power of the Parliament to make laws with respect to Concurrent List shall be "subject to ratification by the Legislatures of not less than one-half of the States by resolutions to that effect passed by those Legislatures before the Bill seeking such provisions is presented to the President for assent."

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, Brittas said it is pertinent to note that the frontline activities of the state governments put them in the vanguard for the people and to judge the requirements better.

"Hence consultations and concurrence with the state governments will ensure a new legislation by the Parliament with respect to the matters enumerated in the Concurrent List more reasonable, justifiable, democratic and inclusive," he said.

Several states had been opposing the introduction of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which they allege was taking away their primacy to regulate medical education in the states. Similar concerns were also raised about the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to Central Universities without giving any weightage for Class XII marks awarded by the State Boards.

Besides NEET and CUET, Brittas also cited the Constitution (97th Amendment) Act that gave the Centre some role in cooperative societies working within a state. However, the Supreme Court had struck down provisions that relate with the co-operative societies working within a state.