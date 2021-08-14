CPI's Binoy Viswam questions selective leaking of Rajya Sabha footage, documents to target Opposition MPs

CPI Rajya Sabha floor leader Binoy Viswam on Saturday questioned the "selective leaking" of Upper House's video footage and internal documents to target MPs and said it was part of an attempt of the Narendra Modi government to "mislead the country and whitewash its own draconian" actions during Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Viswam shot off a letter to Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma urging him to set up an inquiry into the happenings of August 11 during the passage of General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill 2021 and stop "selective leaking" of information.

His letter comes a day after CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem wrote to Verma seeking a probe into the incident and the deployment of "outsiders".

"In order for a fair and just probe into the incident, it is imperative that the Rajya Sabha not be turned into a political tool for the Government and selective leaks related to the events of August 11 must be stopped immediately," Viswam said.

"Any probe into these events must abide by principles of justice and as such the complete footage of the house on August 11 be provided to the MPs against whom such allegations are being made in addition to all such complaints or other documents pertaining to them," he added.

Viswam claimed that Opposition MOs, including him, were physically manhandled and targeted by "unknown personnel" in Parliament. These "unfortunate instances" occurred when the government tried to "bulldoze" the passing of the insurance Bill despite repeated requests from the Opposition to send it to a Select Committee.

He said when the government went ahead with passing the "anti-people bill", they exercised their right as MPs to protest.

"It is only the bringing in of over 40 personnel, whose identity is unknown and suspect, that lead to the chaos in the well of the house. The deliberate move to create multiple cordons of security resulted in members of the Opposition, including female MPs being manhandled. During this commotion, I was personally targeted by 4-5 of these outsiders who grabbed hold of me and physically assaulted me," Viswam said.

He said it was "deeply unfortunate" that the safety and security of MPs was "purposefully compromised" by the government.

The CPI MP from Kerala said the government has used every avenue to portray a "biased and concocted" narrative against Opposition MPs.

"From the selective leaking of privileged property of the Rajya Sabha in the form of CCTV footage and internal documents to the filing of false allegations by the marshals alleging assault by the Opposition MPs, it is clear that the government is actively trying to mislead the country and whitewash its own draconian actions during this session," he said.

He claimed these events occurred at the end of a Parliamentary session that has seen the government abuse its power as it hurriedly passed anti-people legislation such as the Essential Defence Services Bill 2021 while failing to take up discussions on issues of national importance like the Pegasus or the repeal of the three anti-farmer laws.