CSC launches LPG centres to cater to rural areas

The Common Service Centre (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, on Tuesday launched 2000 CSC Bharat Gas Supply Centres to facilitate fast delivery of LPG cylinders to consumers in rural India.

CSC has exclusively tied up with BPCL for this service where villagers will be able to book new LPG connections, government sponsored Ujjwala as well as general category, at CSC centres. They will also be able to do booking of LPG refills and CSC will be distrusting LPG cylinders. The e-launch programme was held in the presence of Dinesh Tyagi, CEO, CSC SPV and Peethambaran T, Executive Director, BPCL.

“Common Services Centre will help beneficiaries to provide the BPCL service near to their home accessing through Digital Seva Portal. It will empower people in terms of booking of new LPG connection, LPG refills and supply and distribution of LPG cylinders through Common Services Centres, ” Tyagi said.

“To fulfil the last mile gap, role of CSCs will be very significant. With this launch, BPL households in villages will be benefitted by getting LPG connections. I am sure this collaboration will create a magic in the service delivery of LPG gas cylinder, ” said BPCL Executive Director Preethambaran.