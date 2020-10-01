CSC partners with HelpAge India to train senior citizens on digital literacy

The Common Service Centers (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has partnered with HelpAge India, a national-level organisation working for the cause of the senior citizens, to provide digital literacy to citizens aged above 55 years on a pilot basis in selected states.

The move is aimed at digital inclusion and literacy of senior citizens in the rural area, especially those who are at disadvantage, at a time when online and digital services have assumed paramount significance due to social distancing in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Access to digital learning, will provide them with a window of hope, whereby they can carry on with their daily living and livelihood activities, without putting themselves at risk,” said CSC Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Tyagi.

As per the MoU signed between CSC Academy, the education arm of CSC, and HelpAge India, CSC will provide digital literacy to 1,500 elder citizens in the three “aspirational districts” of Karauli in Rajasthan, Birbhum in West Bengal and Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

The MoU rolled out under the project “Aalambana” of HelpAge India will be implemented in a span of one year.