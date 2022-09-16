CUET (UG) results declared: Over 19,800 score 100 percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced results for Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG). A total of 19,865 candidates scored 100 percentile across 30 subjects in the CUET-UG 2022.

The candidates can download the marks card from the official CUET UG website, cuet.samarth.ac.in

The examination was conducted for admission in 91 universities spread across the country.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced by Thursday afternoon.

On the basis of the result of CUET UG, various universities and colleges will prepare their cut-off list. Based on the cut-off list, students will get admission in the colleges. Students who want to be a part of various undergraduate courses have appeared for the said examination.

The sixth and final phases of CUET UG 2022 concluded on August 30. The first phase of the examination was held on May 15.

Prof Kumar said 14.90 lakh candidates have registered for all the six phases of the examination and around 60 per cent of them appeared for it.

In India, the examination was held in 444 centres of 239 cities.

Other than India, the examination was held in Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, Manama, Doha, Kathmandu, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait, among others.

The admissions in all the central universities including DU will be done on the basis of CUET UG score.

DU is India's biggest central university housing 80 departments.

The DU offers graduation, post graduation, PhD and certificate courses.

The DU has around 79 colleges, in which every year, more than 70,000 students take admission in science, commerce and humanities streams.

Jamia Millia Islamia also has also decided to implement CUET UG results for admission in select graduation courses from the current academic session.

(With IANS inputs)