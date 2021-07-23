Over 42.75 cr vaccines administered in India: MoHFW

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India exceed 42.75 core: Health ministry

Nearly 38,87,028 vaccine doses have been administered on Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2021, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 42.75 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Nearly 38,87,028 vaccine doses have been administered on Friday, according to the 7 pm provisional report.

The ministry said 18,09,954 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,92,363 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Friday.

Cumulatively, 13,52,21,119 persons in the age group 18-44 years across states and union territories have received their first dose and total 57,54,908 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated over 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus
India
Coronavirus vaccine
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Crocodile's 'grandfather' discovered in Chile fossil

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

Previously unseen star formation in Milky Way detected

An attempt to rewrite history

An attempt to rewrite history

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Is Venkatesh's 'Narappa' better than 'Asuran'?

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Vidya Balan: Artist bringing personal political to life

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Ratnagiri

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

See Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband's arrest

 