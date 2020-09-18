Cyber attack on govt's NIC, MEITY computers traced back to email from Bengaluru firm: Report

A security breach was reported at the NIC (National Informatics Centre) where computers with sensitive data on national security and important names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi were compromised, said a report by NDTV.

The suspected malware attack, which took place in early September, has affected hundreds of computers run by the NIC and the MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology).

According to the report, a case was filed immediately after the cyber attack by the Delhi Police's Special Cell going by an NIC employee's complaint.

Sources told the publication that the attack can be traced back to an e-mail with attachments sent to the said employee. The data stored on the computer being used by the employee and the other computers was breached as soon as the person clicked on the attachments.

The origin of the mail was traced back to a Bengaluru-based IT firm. It is also suspected that the mail with the bug was sent from the US using a proxy server to the Bengaluru-based firm.

The affected computers also contained data relating to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian citizens and senior government functionaries, said the report.