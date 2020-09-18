'Cyber attack on govt systems traced back to Bengaluru'

Cyber attack on govt's NIC, MEITY computers traced back to email from Bengaluru firm: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2020, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 17:10 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A security breach was reported at the NIC (National Informatics Centre) where computers with sensitive data on national security and important names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi were compromised, said a report by NDTV.  

The suspected malware attack, which took place in early September, has affected hundreds of computers run by the NIC and the MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). 

According to the report, a case was filed immediately after the cyber attack by the Delhi Police's Special Cell going by an NIC employee's complaint.

Sources told the publication that the attack can be traced back to an e-mail with attachments sent to the said employee. The data stored on the computer being used by the employee and the other computers was breached as soon as the person clicked on the attachments.

The origin of the mail was traced back to a Bengaluru-based IT firm. It is also suspected that the mail with the bug was sent from the US using a proxy server to the Bengaluru-based firm.

The affected computers also contained data relating to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Indian citizens and senior government functionaries, said the report.

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NIC
MeitY
Bengaluru
Cyberattack
Malware attack
USA

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 