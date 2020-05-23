Cyclone Amphan: UN Chief saddened by loss of lives

Cyclone Amphan: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres following situation in India, Bangladesh; saddened by loss of lives

PTI
PTI, United Nations,
  • May 23 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 15:02 ist
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Reuters photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that he is following the situation in India and Bangladesh after cyclone Amphan struck the two countries and expressed sadness over the loss of lives.

Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening. It has killed over 85 people and directly affected around 1.5 crore others and destroyed more than 10 lakh houses in India.

In Bangladesh, it has killed at least 22 people and left many displaced in the coastal areas.

Guterres on Friday took to Twitter to express sadness over the loss of lives and destruction.

“I’ve been following developments in Bangladesh and India after #CycloneAmphan made landfall Wednesday. Deeply saddened to hear lives have been lost and millions more have been affected. UN staff are on the ground assessing damage & emergency needs,” the UN chief said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an advance interim assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha.

The UN Country Team in India has said that Cyclone Amphan, which has ravaged areas in West Bengal, is now considered even more destructive than Cyclone Aila, which slammed the region in May 2009. 

