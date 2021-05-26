Cyclone Yaas Live: Storm set to cross coast at noon; Kolkata Police shut down flyovers

Nearly 20 lakh people have been evacuated from regions that are likely to fall under the impact of Cyclone Yaas in Eastern India, just a week after cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives on the west coast. Yaas, which entered the northwest Bay of Bengal early Wednesday, is expected to slam into West Bengal and Odisha around noon and could bring winds of up to 130-140 kmph. Stay tuned for more updates.