Cyclone Yaas Live: Storm set to cross coast at noon; Kolkata Police shut down flyovers

Nearly 20 lakh people have been evacuated from regions that are likely to fall under the impact of Cyclone Yaas in Eastern India, just a week after cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives on the west coast. Yaas, which entered the northwest Bay of Bengal early Wednesday, is expected to slam into West Bengal and Odisha around noon and could bring winds of up to 130-140 kmph. Stay tuned for more updates.
Indian Air Force assists NDRF in its rescue and relief efforts
As Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall, the Indian Air Force is continuing its assistance to NDRF to prepare for its effects.
Towards this, on 25 May 21, a C-130 and two An-32 aircraft airlifted 102 passengers and 4.5 tons of cargo from Arakonnam to Kalaikunda.
Another C-130 airlifted 62 passengers and 6.8 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Kolkata.
In addition, 2 IAF An-32 aircraft have been deployed for airlifting 41 passengers and 4 tons of cargo from Lilabari to Panagarh.
Sea water surges into coastal town of Fraserganj ahead of landfall.
Kolkata Police shut down all flyovers anticipating potential damage and danger to motorists
52 teams of NDRF, 60 teams of ODRAF, 206 fire service teams, 86 wood cutting teams of forest department have been deployed in 10 coastal and adjoining districts.
Strong winds, rains cause massive surge in tidal wave heights along Odisha, West Bengal coastline
Emergency control room number for Balasore, Odisha: 06782-262286
Heavy rains and strong winds reported in Baleswar, Odisha.
NDRF DG S N Pradhan reports increased wind speeds in Odisha
In a video he shared on Twitter, sires are heard warning people of the cyclone.
IMD's forecasted path of Cyclone Yaas
Forward periphery of the storm has reached coasts of West Bengal and Odisha bringing heavy rains and strong gale speed winds to the coastline.
The landfall process is expected to start soon and will take 4 hours to complete
Wind speed is expected to be 130-140kmh and gusting to around 155kmh accompanied with extremely heavy rains.
Kolkata airport to remain shut from 0830 hrs and Odisha will have no flight services as Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm is set to make landfall at around 1200 hrs.
Do's and don'ts while evacuating during cyclone warning
Cyclone Yaas, now a very severe cyclonic storm is set to cross North Odisha-West Bengal coasts at noon
The storm will carry winds at speeds of 130 to 140 kmph and will cross the coast north of Dhamra and south of Balasore.
Strong winds coupled with heavy showers lash Dhamra in the Bhadrak district, ahead of Cyclone Yaas landfall - ANI
Cyclone Yaas has entered northwest Bay of Bengal: IMD - ANI
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas to cross Odisha coast between Dhamra and Balasore around noon of 26th May with wind speed of 130-140 kmph: IMD
Odisha people pin hopes on mangrove forest to get saved from cyclone Yaas
After it was known that cyclone Yaas will hit Bhitarkania National Park in Kendrapara district close to Dhamra port in Odisha, local people exude optimism that the rich mangrove forest cover along the wetland sites of the park would again turn into a saviour for them.
Patnaik stresses on saving lives as countdown for cyclone Yaas begins
As the countdown for Wednesday's landfall of the very severe cyclonic storm "Yaas" begins, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked officials to take all possible steps to protect human lives.
Patnaik conducted a meeting to take stock of the cyclone situation in the state which has already started impacting lives across the coastal districts as heavy rain pounced with blowing of wind at a speed of about 60 kmph.
"Every life is precious, thus all possible steps should be taken to protect life," the Odisha chief minister said. - PTI
Army deploys 17 relief columns in West Bengal
The Indian Army has deployed 17 integrated relief columns, comprising specialised personnel with necessary equipment and inflatable boats, in West Bengal as cyclone Yaas approaches the country's eastern coast.
Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Islands close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a "very severe cyclonic storm": India Meteorological Department (IMD) - ANI