Dead body sent for autopsy in garbage truck in UP, seven suspended

In an incident reflective of complete lack of sensitivity on the part of the Uttar Pradesh police and the employees of a local body, a dead body was sent for autopsy in a garbage truck.

The shocking incident happened in UP's Balrampur district, about 200 kilometres from Lucknow.

According to the sources, a man was found dead near the office of the municipality in Utraula town in the district on Wednesday evening. The cops, who reached there on getting the information, stood at a distance as they suspected that the man might have died from COVID 19.

A few sanitation workers of the municipality also refused to go near the body.

The cops then arranged some private labourers to load the dead body on a garbage truck and sent it for postmortem. The pictures showing the body lying on the garbage went viral on social media.

Seven people, including three cops and four municipality workers, were suspended in this connection and a probe was also ordered in the matter, sources said.

''It is shameful that the dead body was transported in a garbage truck...we will take stern action against the guilty,'' said a senior police official in Balrampur on Thursday (June 11).

Earlier also the UP cops had sent the bodies of the migrant workers, who had been killed in a road mishap in the state last month, to their native state of Jharkhand in trucks with injured workers also sitting in the same vehicle.

