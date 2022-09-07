Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar to visit Tokyo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, EAM Jaishankar to visit Tokyo for India-Japan 2+2 meeting

Singh and Jaishankar are also expected to hold separate meetings with their Japanese counterparts, Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2022, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 02:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Tokyo on Wednesday to join their counterparts for the second India-Japan 2+2 meeting, even as the senior diplomats of the four Quad nations had a meeting in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

“India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law. During the visit (by the Defence Minister and External Affairs Minister), the two sides will further explore new initiatives to strengthen the partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi.

Singh and Jaishankar are also expected to hold separate meetings with their Japanese counterparts, Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, respectively, in addition to the 2+2 dialogue.

New Delhi also hosted the Quad Senior Officials Meeting.

“Senior officials from the Foreign Ministries of Australia, India, Japan and USA discussed regional and global developments, reaffirming their vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Rajnath Singh
India News
S Jaishankar
Japan

UK's 'other Liz Truss' shoots her way into Twitter fame

Now, a matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ persons in India

No gamma rays from dwarf galaxy solves astronomy puzzle

Ant attack forces people to flee Odisha village

Dream and believe: Suriya on finishing 25 yrs in cinema

