'Deleted' topics already covered, says CBSE

As the CBSE’s decision to reduce syllabi for Class IX-XII kicked off a political row, the board clarified that each of the subjects “wrongly mentioned as deleted” has already been covered under the alternative academic calendar issued by the NCERT.

“The Board has clarified that no question shall be asked from the reduced syllabus in the Board examination 20-21 only,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a statement here.

His statement came after the CBSE decision to drop lessons on democracy and diversity, demonetisation, nationalism, secularism, India's relations with its neighbours and growth of local governments in India among others triggered a political row.

Tripathi said the rationalisation of the syllabus was only a one time measure as the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The rationalization of syllabus up to 30% has been undertaken by the Board for nearly 190 subjects of Class IX to XII for the academic session 2020,21 as a one time measure only,” he said.

“The schools have also been directed to follow the alternative academic calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. Therefore, each of the topics that have been wrongly portrayed as deleted have been covered under alternative academic calender which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the board,” Tripathi said.