Delhi, 9 states account for 75% of new Covid-19 cases: Health Ministry

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India added a record 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 1,62,63,695, according to the ministry data updated on Friday.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,013. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 34,254 fresh infections, while Kerala reported 26,995 new cases, the ministry said.

India's active case count has reached 24,28,616 and now comprises 14.93 per cent of the country's total infections. A net increase of 1,37,188 cases was recorded in the total active Covid-19 cases in a day.

Five states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala -- cumulatively account for 59.12 per cent of India's total active cases.

Delhi and 11 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal -- are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases, the ministry said.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,36,48,159 with 1,93,279 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.15 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 2,263 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Delhi and nine states account for 81.79 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 306 daily deaths, the ministry said.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 13.54 crore as part of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 13,54,78,420 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,38,184 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am, the ministry said.

These include 92,42,364 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 59,04,739 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,17,31,959 FLWs who have received the first dose and 60,77,260 frontline workers (FLWs) who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 4,85,34,810 and 65,21,662 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 4,55,64,330 and 19,01,296 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the first and second dose, respectively.

Eight states --Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 59.08 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far in the country, the ministry stated.

Over 31 lakh vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, it said.

As on day-97 of the vaccination drive (22nd April, 2021), 31,47,782 vaccine doses were given. A total of 19,25,873 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 28,683 sessions for first dose on Thursday and 12,21,909 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine.