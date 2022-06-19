SpiceJet flight catches fire, makes emergency landing

Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight catches fire, makes emergency landing

Passengers, who had a close shave, said they felt tremors inside the plane soon after the take off

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Jun 19 2022, 13:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 14:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A Delhi-bound flight caught fire soon after taking off on Sunday from Patna airport where it made an emergency landing after hovering for several minutes in the air, an official said.

The SpiceJet aircraft took off at around 12.10 pm, and according to residents of localities adjacent to the airport, who claimed to have witnessed the spectacle, it caught fire immediately.

“None of the passengers have been hurt. Their journey to Delhi is being arranged by an alternative aircraft. What caused the fire is a matter of investigation," an official told reporters.

Passengers, who had a close shave, said they felt tremors inside the plane soon after the take off and the lights started turning off.

“We raised an alarm. The crew members asked us to keep calm and that an emergency landing was being made," they said.

Fire engines were deployed at the airstrip where the emergency landing was made though the flames had, by then, come under control. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Spicejet
India News
Delhi

What's Brewing

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

How prepared are states for ban on single-use plastics?

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

The battle to build a child-friendly metaverse

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Astronomers find fastest-growing black hole

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Sudan wheat harvest waits to rot as hunger crisis looms

Diving into the creative universe

Diving into the creative universe

Poignant portraits

Poignant portraits

Grandma knows best!

Grandma knows best!

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

From Hindustani to Hip-hop

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

In Pics | Celebs who were diagnosed with rare diseases

 