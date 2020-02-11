Delhi Election 2020: D-Day is here, who will rule?

Sajith Kumar
  • Feb 11 2020, 07:42am ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 08:07am ist
DH Cartoons by Sajith Kumar

Around a dozen exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will return to power riding on its performance, dashing the hopes of the BJP, which has been hoping to end its wilderness in power in the capital for the past 22 years despite a high-octane campaign based on nationalism and polarisation.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020
Delhi
BJP
AAP
Arvind Kejriwal
Cartoon
