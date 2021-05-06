Delhi government caps prices of private ambulance services amid Covid-19 pandemic

In a bid to prevent overcharging, the Delhi government on Thursday capped the prices that private ambulance services can charge, as the city grapples with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It has come to our notice that private ambulance services in Delhi are charging illegitimately. To avoid this practise, Delhi govt has capped the maximum prices that private ambulance services can charge. Strict actions will be taken against those who violate the order," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.
The Delhi government has capped the prices of the private ambulance at Rs 1,500 for the first 10 km and Rs 100 per km beyond the first 10 km for Patient Transport Ambulance. For Basic Life Support Ambulance, the price has been capped at Rs 2,000 for the first 10 km and Rs 100 per km beyond the first 10 km.
