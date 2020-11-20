Graft case: HC seeks CBI stand on Maneka Gandhi's plea

Delhi HC seeks CBI stand on Maneka Gandhi's plea against order for probe in graft case against her

According to the graft case, the BJP leader in 2006 had allegedly sanctioned Rs 50 lakh as a grant to a trust in a fraudulent manner

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 20 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2020, 13:06 ist
BJP MP Maneka Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the CBI response on BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's plea challenging a trial court order rejecting its closure report in a graft case against her and two others and directing further investigation in the matter.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, while issuing notice to the CBI and seeking its stand on Gandhi's plea, also put on hold the special court's February 4 order to the extent it directs the agency to place the material it has before the sanctioning authority for her prosecution.

According to the graft case lodged against the BJP leader and two others in 2006, they had allegedly sanctioned Rs 50 lakh as a grant to a trust in a fraudulent manner.

The special CBI court had said it was of the prima facie opinion that there was criminal conspiracy and criminal misconduct by a public servant and had directed the probe agency to investigate the case further.

CBI had filed a closure report in the case in 2008 as well and the special court had also rejected it then and ordered further investigation.

Thereafter, it again filed a closure report which was rejected by the special court in February this year, the high court was informed. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
CBI
Maneka Gandhi
BJP

What's Brewing

25 passwords that can be hacked in less than one second

25 passwords that can be hacked in less than one second

When is a deadline not a deadline? When it’s Brexit

When is a deadline not a deadline? When it’s Brexit

The power to say ‘no’ makes careers: Sushant Singh

The power to say ‘no’ makes careers: Sushant Singh

DH Toon | Cows over people?

DH Toon | Cows over people?

Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Puerto Rico space telescope to close down

Rare 'Tahiti' portrait by Gauguin set for French sale

Rare 'Tahiti' portrait by Gauguin set for French sale

Don't copy Kohli's style: Harbhajan to Rahane

Don't copy Kohli's style: Harbhajan to Rahane

 