Delhi HC urges 'iron-hand' approach with black marketeers, hoarders of Covid essentials

The Delhi High Court on Sunday asked the authorities to ensure that none of the medicines or equipment required for treatment of Covid-19 was sold above the maximum retail price, saying black marketeers and hoarders would be dealt with an iron hand.

"The people who are hoarding medicines and equipment should be booked and it should be brought to the notice of the court. Contempt action will be taken against them," a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "People who trade in miseries during this crisis should know that even if God forgives them, the government will not."

The High Court, which took up the matter on Sunday, directed the Delhi government and Delhi police Commissioner to give wide publicity to helpline numbers to check Covid malpractices.

Delhi government, led by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, said helpline numbers have been issued to enable citizens alert on instances of overcharging of ambulances, and medicines, selling fake drugs and black marketing of oxygen cylinders.

During the hearing, the court stressed again that the Centre had to ensure supply of assured quota of 490 MT of oxygen to Delhi hospitals, by arranging the tankers.

"Delhi is on a different constitutional footing. Delhi government is also not an industrial state. How will it get tankers? It can only use its good offices to approach industries," the bench said.

The court's remark came after Mehta contended that the Delhi government should augment its efforts to procure tankers for supply while blaming the unavailability to "systemic failure".

Mehta, for his part, also emphasised on the judicious use of oxygen, a contention which was strongly opposed by Mehra.

"There is no point in allegations and counter-allegations. We are dealing with the lives of hundreds of people," the bench pointed out.

The court fixed May 5 for hearing an application by the Centre to recall May 1 order for contempt action against the officers on failing to supply 490 MT oxygen to Delhi. The court on Saturday expressed its anguish, saying water had gone above the head and enough is enough as it was pointed out 12 patients died due to lack of oxygen.

