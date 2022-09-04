Delhi News Live: Preparations for Congress rally under way at Ramlila Maidan

Senior J-K Congress leader Ashok Sharma resigns from party
Congress leader and former legislator from Jammu and Kashmir Ashok Sharma on Saturday wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi and resigned from the organisation.
The national coordinator of the All India Congress Committee’s 'Vichar Vibhag' and a member Pradesh Executive Committee, stated that he took the "painful" decision due to the "prevailing situation and unavoidable circumstances".
His resignation came close on the heels of an ex-deputy chief minister, eight former ministers, an ex-MP, nine legislators and a large number of Panchayati Raj Institution members, municipal corporators and grassroots workers from across Jammu and Kashmir left the Congress to join the Ghulam Nabi Azad camp.
Meeting and talking to political rivals doesn't change one's DNA: Azad counters Congress
Meeting and talking to political rivals does not change one's DNA, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Saturday in a swipe at the Congress which had insinuated that he was cozying up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he left the party.
After Azad ended his five-decade-long association with the Congress last month, the party had alleged that his "DNA has been Modi-fied" and several leaders attacked him citing Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha in February last year in which the teary-eyed prime minister had praised Azad as a "true friend".
Congress, communist parties did nothing for Dalit communities, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Congress and the Communist parties by saying they never worked for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes and treated the Dalit communities only as a votebank. The senior BJP leader, while speaking at a Scheduled Caste conference organised by the saffron party, said the Congress was disappearing while the Communist party was on the verge of extinction.
