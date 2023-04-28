Delhi police to register FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan by April 28 evening

The Supreme Court has begun hearing on Friday the wrestlers' petition seeking the registration of an FIR against WFU chief Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment. The Delhi police has told the court that they will register an FIR against him.
SG Tushar Mehta apprised the Supreme Court that an FIR would be registered by today evening.
Read | Wrestlers protesting on street equal to indiscipline: PT Usha
The wrestlers have restarted their protest against Bhushan appealing to PM Modi to hear their 'Mann ki baat.' IOA chief PT Usha slammed their protest saying it equalled 'indiscipline', a statement that has evoked disappointment in the wrestlers. Meanwhile, Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra has extended his support to the protestors.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation
DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon
Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30
Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years
Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet
Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration
China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians
Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan