Delhi police to register FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan by April 28 evening

The Supreme Court has begun hearing on Friday the wrestlers' petition seeking the registration of an FIR against WFU chief Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment. The Delhi police has told the court that they will register an FIR against him.

SG Tushar Mehta apprised the Supreme Court that an FIR would be registered by today evening.

The wrestlers have restarted their protest against Bhushan appealing to PM Modi to hear their 'Mann ki baat.' IOA chief PT Usha slammed their protest saying it equalled 'indiscipline', a statement that has evoked disappointment in the wrestlers. Meanwhile, Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra has extended his support to the protestors.

More to follow...