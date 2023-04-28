Delhi police to register FIR against WFI chief today

Delhi police to register FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan by April 28 evening

IOA chief PT Usha slammed the wrestlers' protest saying it equalled 'indiscipline'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 28 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 14:59 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court has begun hearing on Friday the wrestlers' petition seeking the registration of an FIR against WFU chief Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment. The Delhi police has told the court that they will register an FIR against him. 

SG Tushar Mehta apprised the Supreme Court that an FIR would be registered by today evening. 

Read | Wrestlers protesting on street equal to indiscipline: PT Usha

The wrestlers have restarted their protest against Bhushan appealing to PM Modi to hear their 'Mann ki baat.' IOA chief PT Usha slammed their protest saying it equalled 'indiscipline', a statement that has evoked disappointment in the wrestlers. Meanwhile, Olympic hero Neeraj Chopra has extended his support to the protestors. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

 