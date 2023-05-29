Delhi Police took 7 days to file FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 7 hours to book us, says Sakshi Malik

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was booked for rioting and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty while marching along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to the new Parliament building, on Monday expressed disappointment over the FIR lodged against her and fellow wrestlers.

Taking to Twitter, Sakshi Malik slammed the Delhi Police, saying, it did not take "even seven hours" to register the case while it took "seven days" for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be booked.

"It took 7 days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted girls and it didn't even take 7 hours to register an FIR against us for peacefully protesting. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players," she wrote.

It is also learnt that Section 144 is in place at Jantar Mantar. No protesters or outsiders are permitted to enter Jantar Mantar as police have installed security barricades in and around the area.