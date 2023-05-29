7 days for FIR against Brij, 7 hours to book us: Sakshi

Delhi Police took 7 days to file FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, 7 hours to book us, says Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik expressed disappointment over the FIR lodged against her and fellow wrestlers

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2023, 13:03 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 15:36 ist
Wrestler Sakshi Malik being detained by the Delhi police during the wrestlers' protest march towards the new Parliament building, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was booked for rioting and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duty while marching along with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to the new Parliament building, on Monday expressed disappointment over the FIR lodged against her and fellow wrestlers.

Taking to Twitter, Sakshi Malik slammed the Delhi Police, saying, it did not take "even seven hours" to register the case while it took "seven days" for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to be booked.

Also Read | Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people: Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

"It took 7 days for Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan who sexually assaulted girls and it didn't even take 7 hours to register an FIR against us for peacefully protesting. Has dictatorship started in this country? The whole world is watching how the government is treating its players," she wrote.

It is also learnt that Section 144 is in place at Jantar Mantar. No protesters or outsiders are permitted to enter Jantar Mantar as police have installed security barricades in and around the area.

