Delhi pollution: 'Red Light On, Gaddi Off' campaign extended by 15 days

Nearly 2,500 civil defence volunteers are deployed at 100 crossings to make people aware of the significance

  • Nov 16 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 15:26 ist
The Delhi government has decided to extend the "Red Light On, Gaddi Off" campaign by 15 days in view of the rising pollution levels in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday.

The "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" initiative -- turning off a car's engine at a red signal -- was supposed to end on November 18.

"The government has taken a decision to extend the campaign by 15 days, from November 19 to December 3," Rai said.

Nearly 2,500 civil defence volunteers are deployed at 100 crossings to make people aware of the significance of turning off their car engine when they are waiting at the traffic signal. The volunteers are deployed from 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm in two shifts.

"People are working from home but still cars are out there on the streets. While driving a person, on an average, crosses 10-12 crossings and for 30 minutes, fuel burning happens without any reason. We can take steps to reduce this," the minister added. 

