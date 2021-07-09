Delhi's Gaffar, Naiwala markets to close for two days for violation of Covid norms

Delhi's Gaffar, Naiwala markets to close for 2 days

The Delhi government on Friday ordered the closure of the popular Gaffar Market and Naiwala market in Karol Bagh here for two days over violation of Covid protocols.

It also ordered the closure of another market in Rohini for flouting Covid norms.

The closure will come into effect from 10 pm on July 9 and will stay in place till 10 pm on July 11, the order said.

The DDA Market in Rohini's Sector 13 will remain closed till July 12, it said.

"... market shopkeepers , thiyawallahs / Vendors , and general public in Gaffar Market and Naiwala, Karol Bagh are not following the Covid-appropriate behaviour. Due to large footfall, market association and shopkeepers are not able to ensure Covid protocols in the aforesaid markets in last three days.

 "The guidelines / directions of Covid Protocol are being contravened in the Gaffar Market and Naiwala which may cause super - spreading of the coronavirus," the order said.

The order also stated that the Market Welfare Association of Gaffar Market and Naiwala have "failed to ensure the strict compliance of the guidelines of Covid-19".

The order for closure of markets in Karol Bagh also noted that it is "necessary to take an immediate and stringent action to curtail the spread of the virus and not to let develop any such place as super spreader in larger interest of public".

Delhi was under lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Restrictions are being eased in a phased manner, and markets were allowed to open from June 7.

The Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar were among those shut in recent weeks by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for violation of Covid-19 norms.

