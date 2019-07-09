Demand for national policy on outsourcing in Lok Sabha

A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Tuesday demanded framing of a national policy on outsourcing to prevent exploitation of youth.

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, Vinod Shankar (BJP) said today youth are being exploited by industries.

"Now is the time that we should frame a national policy on outsourcing to prevent exploitation of youth," he said.

He also said that there is a need to identify districts where industries can be set up.

Setting up of industries would help the migration of youth, he added.

Virendra Singh (BJP) said the budget focuses on villages, farmers and soldiers.

He also attacked the Congress for criticising some budget provisions, saying people who have never given six paise to farmers are now raising issues over government's move to give Rs 6,000 to farmers.

On water conservation, Singh urged all members to dig ponds in their constituencies to increase the water level and prevent arsenic from getting into the water.

He said socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia talked about smoke-less chulha and toilets for women and it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave both.

He also took a swipe at Shashi Tharoor's (Congress) remarks on farmers, saying it sounded like a Hollywood actress singing Bhojpuri songs.

Nama Nageshwara Rao (TRS) said they were expecting steps in the Budget for the state from the first full-time woman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is from South India.

He demanded more funds for projects in Telangana.

He said the state government has already implemented a scheme to supply clean water to every house.

Rao suggested that Maharashtra villages adjoining the state should be made part of the state so that they can benefit from such schemes.

Ram Chandra Paswan (LJSP) also participated in the discussion.