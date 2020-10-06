Department of Fertilizers bags third place among all Ministries in implementing schemes

Fertilizers Department bags third place for this reason

Ajith Athrady
  • Oct 06 2020, 22:48 ist
Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, D V Sadananda Gowda. Credit: PTI

The Department of Fertilizers headed by Minister D V Sadananda Gowda has got third place out of 65 Departments/Ministries based on its performance in the implementation of Central government schemes.

The Department of Fertilizers, under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has also ranked second amongst the 16 Economic Ministries / Departments.

As per the Data Governance Quality Index survey conducted by Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), Niti Aayog, the  Department of Fertilizers bagged third place by scoring 4.11 on a scale of 5.

Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office (DMEO), Niti Aayog conducted a survey to assess different Ministries /Departments' performance on the implementation of Central Sector Schemes (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

“The Department of Fertilizers uses desktop PoS and linkages with soil health cards to promote the efficient sale of fertilizers and direct benefit transfer (DBT) of fertilizer subsidy to farmers,” the Niti Aayog said.

"The effort of DMEO, Niti Aayog to bring out such a report card of the Ministries / Departments is highly appreciable. It will immensely help improve the implementation framework of government policies, schemes and programmes to achieve the desired goals," Sadananda Gowda said.

The survey was initiated with the objective of assessing data preparedness of Ministries / Departments on a standardized framework to drive healthy competition among them and promote cooperative peer learning from best
practices.

