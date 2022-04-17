DH Evening Brief | Congress leader Ripun Bora joins TMC; 40 held for Hubballi violence

  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 18:46 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora joins TMC

    Former Assam Congress presidentRipunBora on Sunday joined the TMC in the presence of party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

    Police arrest more then 40 people in connection with Hubballi stone pelting incident

    City police arrested more than 40 persons in connection with the violence that took place in Old Hubballi on Saturday midnight, while heavy arrangements have also been made.

    Back to back murders of PFI, RSS leaders in Kerala part of 'planned conspiracy', say police

    The two back-to-back murders of an RSS and a PFI leader in the last couple of days in the district were part of a pre-planned conspiracy, police said on Sunday.

    Feel possessed by a demonic spirit or facing vastu issues at home? Sprinkle cow urine, says UP minister

    An Uttar Pradesh minister has come up with a simple, cheap and readily available solution for those who think that they are 'possessed' and also those who suspect 'vastu dosh' (a flaw of paranormal nature in the design of a house) in their homes.

    500% rise in Covid spread in Delhi-NCR in 15 days, claims survey

    The number of people in Delhi-NCR reporting someone getting Covid in their close social network has risen by 500% in the last 15 days, a survey has claimed.

    Agencies probing if Jahangirpuri violence linked with Karauli, Khargone

    The central agencies are trying to establish whether Delhi's Jahangirpuri violence has any links with the recent violent incidents in Karauli and Khargone in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively during the Ram Navami processions.

    Stuart Broad says he's not keen to take over from Root as England test captain

    England bowler Stuart Broad said he was not thinking about replacing Joe Root as the test captain, while adding that he felt no "bitterness" towards Root after being dropped from the squad for their recent tour of the Caribbean.

