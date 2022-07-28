DH Evening Brief: Sonia, Irani face off amid 'rashtrapatni' remark row; Partha Chatterjee sacked from Bengal Cabinet
DH Evening Brief: Sonia, Irani face off amid 'rashtrapatni' remark row; Partha Chatterjee sacked from Bengal Cabinet
updated: Jul 28 2022, 18:15 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Sonia Gandhi, Smriti Irani face off in Lok Sabha post adjournment
A face-off between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha chamber on Thursday added fuel to the already raging row over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remark on President Droupadi Murmu. Read more
Job scam accused Partha Chatterjee sacked from Bengal Cabinet following arrest
The West Bengal government on Thursday removedParthaChatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a school jobs scam, from the ministry with immediate effect. Read more
17-year-olds can now apply in advance to become voters
In an effort to ensure greater participation of youth in polls, the Election Commission has decided that those above 17 years of age can now apply in advance to register as voters once they turn 18. Read more
Two arrested in Karnataka BJP worker's murder case
Karnatakapolice on Thursday arrested two persons from Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar. Read more
India slams Pakistan for ‘politicising’ Chess Olympiad
India on Thursday criticised Pakistan for pulling out of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu and said it is "highly unfortunate" that Islamabad has "politicised" the prestigious international event. Read more
Rishi Sunak may have edge over Truss with swing voters
British leadership candidate Rishi Sunak would have a significant edge over his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss among swing voters if he became prime minister, a YouGov poll of almost 5,000 Britons showed on Thursday. Read more
Will personally apologise to President Murmu, ready to be punished, says Adhir on 'Rashtrapatni' remark
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark snowballed into a major political row on Thursday with the BJP accusing the opposition party of insulting President Droupadi Murmu and demanding that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation. Read more
39 Madhya Pradesh students administered Covid-19 vaccine with same syringe; FIR registered
A vaccinator allegedly used the same syringe to administer anti-Covid-19 vaccine to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, officials said on Thursday. Read more
Social media scam artists prey on India’s amateur investors
India’s mom-and-pop investors are facing testing times. During a pandemic-era surge in the stock market, millions poured their savings into equities, drawing on advice from unauthorized financial advisers and social media “gurus” to help identify the next big ticket. Read more
Will implement 'Yogi Model' if required, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government would implement the 'Yogi Model' to curb communal elements if required. Read more
