DH Evening Brief: April 30, 2021

States run out of Covid-19 vaccines, nationwide inoculation drive delayed
Several states have run out of Covid-19 vaccines a day before a planned widening of a nationwide inoculation drive, authorities said on Friday, as new infections in the crisis-hit country surged to another daily record. Read more
Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee passes away after contracting Covid-19
Noted jurist and former Attorney General Soli J Sorabjee passed away on Friday after contracting Covid-19. He was 91. Read more
Clampdown of information related to Covid-19 will be treated as contempt: SC
There should be no clampdown on citizens seeking help on the presumption that they are raising false grievances on the internet, the Supreme Court said on Friday, terming the second wave of Covid-19 cases as a national crisis. Read more
Covid-19 FAQs: Everything you need know
If you or someone you know has tested Covid-19 positive, here's a list of all your questions answered. Read more
Pandemic once in a century crisis; participation of society key: PM Modi
The much anticipated Union Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the rampaging Covid-19 noted that the present pandemic crisis is "once in a century crisis" and stressed that the participation of society is a key aspect to accomplish the gigantic task ahead.Read more
EC moves Madras High Court against 'murder' comment
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has reportedly moved the Madras High Court to direct media houses to refrain from reporting on oral observations made during court proceedings and report only on observations recorded in orders or judgments. Read more
Maharashtra government to take back Covid-19 vaccines from private hospitals
The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it would take back Covid-19 vaccines from private hospitals and administer these doses to people through state-run health centres only. Read more
UAE is Plan B for this year's ICC T20 World Cup if Covid-19 crisis does not subside in India: BCCI
This year's Twenty20 (T20) World Cup could be moved to the United Arab Emirates if the Covid-19 crisis does not subside in India, according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Read more
