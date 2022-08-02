DH Evening Brief: ED raids National Herald headquarters; China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
DH Evening Brief: ED raids National Herald headquarters; China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
updated: Aug 02 2022, 18:21 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
ED raids National Herald headquarters, 11 more places in Delhi
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper here and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, officials said, a week after it questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Read more
China warns US will 'pay the price' if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan
The United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip, China warned Tuesday, as tensions between the two superpowers continued to soar. Read more
How the Central Intelligence Agency located and killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri
Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a USstrike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Read more
Delhi reports third monkeypox case; India's tally stands at eight
A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive formonkeypoxin Delhi, making it the country's eighth case and the city's third, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more
SC to set up bench to hear pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to constitute a bench to take up a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement that upheld the right of educational institutions to ban wearing of hijab in Pre-University colleges of the state. Read more
Woman throws shoe at scam-accused Partha Chatterjee
A woman from West Bengal's Amtala area on Tuesday made an attempt to throw her shoes at suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee when the latter was being escorted out of a hospital here by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. Read more
There is no collapse of Indian rupee: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Amid concerns over the decline in the value of the rupee against the US dollar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted there is no collapse of the unit and it is actually finding its natural course. Read more
The community spread of the virus of offence-taking
At a literary festival held by Sahitya Akademi in Shimla in June this year, the panel discussion with novelist Geetanjali Shree drew a full house. Shree, the English translation of whose Hindi novel,Ret Samadhi(Tomb of Stone), had won the International Booker Prize a few weeks earlier, talked about her sensibilities as a woman writer. Read more
Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on August 28
The schedule of the 2022AsiaCuphas been announced with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on August 27 in Dubai, which will be followed by the high-profile clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on the next day. Read more
