DH Evening Brief: ED raids National Herald headquarters; China warns US will 'pay the price' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 18:21 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
  •  

    ED raids National Herald headquarters, 11 more places in Delhi

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper here and 11 other locations as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, officials said, a week after it questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Read more

  •  

    China warns US will 'pay the price' if Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

    The United States will "pay the price" if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan during her Asia trip, China warned Tuesday, as tensions between the two superpowers continued to soar. Read more

  •  

    How the Central Intelligence Agency located and killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri

    Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a USstrike in Afghanistan over the weekend, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Read more

  •  

    Delhi reports third monkeypox case; India's tally stands at eight

    A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive formonkeypoxin Delhi, making it the country's eighth case and the city's third, official sources said on Tuesday. Read more

  •  

    SC to set up bench to hear pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to constitute a bench to take up a batch of petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement that upheld the right of educational institutions to ban wearing of hijab in Pre-University colleges of the state. Read more

  •  

    Woman throws shoe at scam-accused Partha Chatterjee

    A woman from West Bengal's Amtala area on Tuesday made an attempt to throw her shoes at suspended Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee when the latter was being escorted out of a hospital here by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. Read more

  •  

    There is no collapse of Indian rupee: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Amid concerns over the decline in the value of the rupee against the US dollar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asserted there is no collapse of the unit and it is actually finding its natural course. Read more

  •  

    The community spread of the virus of offence-taking

    At a literary festival held by Sahitya Akademi in Shimla in June this year, the panel discussion with novelist Geetanjali Shree drew a full house. Shree, the English translation of whose Hindi novel,Ret Samadhi(Tomb of Stone), had won the International Booker Prize a few weeks earlier, talked about her sensibilities as a woman writer. Read more

  •  

    Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on August 28

    The schedule of the 2022AsiaCuphas been announced with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on August 27 in Dubai, which will be followed by the high-profile clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on the next day. Read more