DH Evening Brief: August 25, 2021

Uddhav said Yogi should be beaten up with sandals, called Shah 'shameless': Narayan Rane claims
A day after he was arrested for making controversial remarks against Uddhav Thackeray, Union minister Narayan Rane said even the Maharashtra chief minister had used unpalatable words while referring to BJP leaders Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. Read more
College student allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru
A college student, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly gang-raped in Mysuru, late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday. The survivor and her male friend are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Read more
FM Sitharaman hikes PSBs' pension contribution for employees to 14%
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday hikedPublic Sector Banks’ contribution for employee pensions under NPS to 14 per centfrom 10 per cent earlier. Read more
Covid-19 vaccine protection wanes within six months, say UK researchers
Protection against Covid-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain. Read more
Sebi orders defreezing of bank, demat accounts, mutual fund portfolios of ex-Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday ordered defreezing of bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of Rana Kapoor, former MD and CEO of Yes Bank. Read more
Cong govts did asset monetisations too, why didn't Rahul Gandhi tear-off those proposals, asks FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on those criticising the Rs 6 lakh crore monetisation plan, wondering if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi even understands what such a move entails. Read more
All Afghans must travel to India only on e-visa: MHA
India on Wednesday cancelled all visas issued to Afghan nationals who are presently not in India.The Ministry of Home Affairs said that all Afghan nationals willing to travel to India must do so only on e-visa. Read more
In Pics: Top 5 Para-Athletes to watch out at Tokyo Paralympics
The delayed Tokyo Paralympics began on August 24 after a year due to the Covid-19pandemic. Here's a look atfive para-athletes hoping to make an impact in Tokyo. See pics
Breast milk of vaccinated mothers fights Covid: Study
The breast milk of lactating mothers who have received the Covid-19 vaccine contains a significant supply of antibodies that may help protect nursing infants from the illness, according to a study. Read more
'India anticipated Taliban takeover of Afghanistan'
Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday asserted that any possible terrorist activity flowing out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and finding its way into India will be firmly dealt with, and suggested that the Quad nations should boost cooperation in the global war on terrorism. Read more
