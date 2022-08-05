DH Evening Brief: RBI hikes key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.4%; China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
DH Evening Brief: RBI hikes key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.4%; China scraps cooperation with US over Taiwan spat
updated: Aug 05 2022, 18:46 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
RBI hikes key lending rate by 50 bps to 5.4% to tame prices
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent to tame inflation. Read more
China says ending cooperation with US on multiple issues
Chinaon Friday said it was cancelling several defence meetings and suspending key climate talks with the United States after a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan this week. Read more
FIR against The Week magazine over 'offending pictures' of Shiva, Kali
Police here have lodged an FIR against The Week amid a row over “objectionable pictures” of Lord Shiva and Goddess Kali that has led Hindu activists to burn copies of the magazine and economist Bibek Debroy end his association with it. Read more
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained amid Congress protest against inflation
Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, were detained just outside Parliament while leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were picked from near party headquarters as they marched towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister's residence as part of the party's nationwide protest against price rise and unemployment. Read more
Jammu and Kashmir sees drastic decline in violence post abrogation of Article 370
Three years after the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on this day in 2019, violence in the erstwhile state has seen a drastic decline, official figures reveal. Read more
Six airbags to be made mandatory for cars: Gadkari
Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the government has decided to ask automobile manufacturers to make provision of six airbags in every car. Read more
Woman throws 4-year-old daughter to death in Bengaluru
In a tragic case, a mother killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building and tried to kill herself in Sampangiramanagar, Bengaluru in Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday afternoon. Read more
ED conducts raids on director of WazirX crypto exchange, freezes assets worth Rs 64 cr
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has frozen bank deposits of Rs 64.67 crore as part of a money laundering probe against crypto currency exchange WazirX. Read more
Uttar Pradesh farmer's daughter Rupal becomes first Indian to win twin medals at World U-20 Athletics
Rupal Chaudhary created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the World U20 Athletics Championship as she followed up her 4x400m relay silver with a bronze medal in the women's 400m here. Read more
India shouldn't cheer on Taiwan knife fight
As the war in Ukraine grabbed the world's attention earlier this year, a key concern emerged for Indian strategic planners: Would the conflict in Europe distract the United States from the Indo-Pacific, where New Delhi, Washington and their friends are locked in competition with Beijing? Read more
