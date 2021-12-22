DH Evening Brief: December 22, 2021

Winter Session ends, Centre-Opposition acrimony on
The acrimonious Winter Session of Parliament came to an end on Wednesday, a day ahead of schedule, amid the government and Opposition pulling themselves farther over suspension of MPs in Rajya Sabha, “rushing” Bills in din and “avoiding” discussions on contentious issues.
In South Africa, where Omicron’s 50 or so mutations were first identified, the variant has shown that it can reinfect people who already caught and survived earlier versions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as people who have been vaccinated against it.
Kannada outfits call for Karnataka Bandh on December 31
Several pro-Kannada organisations and transport unions have called for a day-long Karnataka bandh onDecember 31 demanding a complete ban on the activities of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) in Karnataka over its repeated involvement in "anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada activities" in the recent times.
Husband-wife team worth $586 million after MapmyIndia IPO
More than two decades ago, when Rakesh and Rashmi Verma decided to create digital maps of India, the couple were treading new terrain, quite literally. Long before Google revolutionised web cartography, the Vermas traversed India’s mega-cities by foot, painstakingly charting streets and landmarks.
ICC Test Rankings: Labuschagne is new world No 1, Virat Kohli slips to No 7
Indian captain Virat Kohli slipped a notch to be placed seventh in the latest ICC rankings for Test batters even as Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, riding on his prolific Ashes form, displaced England skipper Joe Root to become the new world number one.
Here we take a look at the most ordered dishes, desserts, snacks and other essentails we ordered in 2021.India's largest online food ordering and delivery platform,Swiggy has released an annual report 'StatEATstics report' that gives a peek of what Indians liked and ordered the most.
