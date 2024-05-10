Ahead of Odisha visit, PM Narendra Modi highlights importance of 'Akshay Tritiya' in state

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of his Odisha visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted that 'Akshaya Tritiya' is an auspicious day in Odisha as chariot making of Lord Jagannath begins on this day for the annual Rath Yatra.

Taking to X, Modi said: "Akshaya Tritiya is a very auspicious day in Odisha and for the great Odia culture. This is the day when the making of chariots begins for the Rath Yatra of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath. It is also closely linked with Akhi Muthi Anukula, when farmers start sowing seeds. May the blessings of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath always remain upon us."

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and wished good harvest this year.

Taking to X, Patnaik said: "My best wishes and congratulations to all on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. With the blessings of Lord Shri Jagannath, may the farmers' first showing of seeds be auspicious. May a good harvest this year bring happiness and prosperity in everyone's life."