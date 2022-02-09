DH Evening Brief: February 9, 2022

Hijab row: Section144 imposed around educational institutions in Bengaluru, gatherings banned
Following the protests over the Hijab row in certain places of Karnataka, the commissioner of police Kamal Pant has issued a prohibitory order banning the gatherings, agitations, protests and other peace-disturbing activities 200 metres surrounding educational institutions for two weeks across Bengaluru. Read more
Woman's right to decide whether to wear bikini, ghoonghat, jeans or hijab: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday waded into the hijab row, saying it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear and she can wear a "bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab." Read more
Alliance Air's ATR plane flies without engine cover from Mumbai to Bhuj, DGCA starts probe into incident
An Alliance Air flight from Mumbai to Bhuj, carrying 70 passengers, flew without engine cover that was later retrieved from the runway at the city airport on Wednesday, prompting aviation regulator DGCA to start a probe into the incident, according to an official. Read more
Hijab row: Karnataka HC refers matter to larger bench
A single-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court, hearing petitions seeking relief regarding wearing of hijab in colleges, on Wednesday referred the case to a larger bench. Read more
India not in 'Amrit Kaal' but in 'Rahu Kaal' since 2014, says Sibal
Opposition on Wednesday attacked the government on the Budget that "lacks a vision and long term plan" with senior Congress MP Kapil Sibal alleging that the country is experiencing 'rahu kaal' and not an 'Amrit Kaal' since 2014 when the Narendra Modi government assumed power. Read more
UP Polls: Shooters were ‘descendants of Godse’, says Asaduddin Owaisi
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on February 8 called the accused of the firing incident a “descendants of Godse”. He was addressing a public rally in the poll-bound Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Watch video here
Bihar to conduct census of those who quit drinking liquor
Amid criticism over repeated hooch tragedies, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now decided to conduct a census of those who have given up the habit of drinking liquor in the dry state. Read more
Amid Russian invasion threat, Ukrainian civilians learn fighting tactics
Ukrainian civilians took part in a military exercise conducted by veterans of the Ukrainian National Guard Azov battalion in Kyiv. See photos here