DH Evening Brief: AI peeing row accused Mishra gets 14-day judicial custody; Uttarakhand CM orders immediate evacuation of 600 families in Joshimath

Uttarakhand CM orders immediate evacuation of 600 families in Joshimath
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered immediate evacuation of around 600 families living in houses which have developed huge cracks and are at risk in Joshimath town which is sinking.
Two Asiatic lions drown in farm well in Gir forest
Two adult Asiatic lions drowned after falling into a 40-feet deep open well in an agriculture farm in Gir forest in Amreli district. A video footage of the lions struggling to get out of the well has also gone viral.
In many states where it is not in power, it fears that the ruling party would muscle its way to success. The big question is whether the country will see a repeat of 2018 when the BJP lost three states from the Hindi heartland and then surprisingly won a handsome victory in the 2019 parliament elections. The Congress party hopes that history does not repeat itself in 2024.
Kevin McCarthy elected speaker of US House after 15 rounds of voting
Republican favorite Kevin McCarthy was named speaker of the US House of Representatives on Saturday as he finally quelled a fierce rebellion among his party's ranks that had paralyzed the lower chamber of Congress for days.
AI peeing row: Accused Mishra gets 14-day judicial custody
A Delhi court on Saturday sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.
Pee row: Air India de-rosters 4 crew; CEO apologises
Air India on Saturday de-rostered a pilot and four cabin crew in connection with a flyer urinating on a woman passenger on its New York-Delhi flight, as its CEO Campbell Wilson issued an apology.
The successes and pitfalls of Bharat Jodo Yatra
CWG medallist Sanjita Chanu fails dope test, suspended
Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter K Sanjita Chanu has failed a dope test and is now suspended provisionally by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
