DH Evening Brief: January 26, 2022

Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin likely to be capped at Rs 275 after getting regular market approval
The price of Covishield and Covaxin, the Covid vaccines which are expected to soon get regular market approval from India's drug regulator, is likely to be capped at Rs 275 per dose plus an additional service charge of Rs 150, official sources said. Read more
India celebrates 73rd Republic Day: See pictures from parade
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day with stricter curbs in place enforcing a shorter parade route and less public participation in the event. See some of the spectacular pictures from the annual parade that takes place at the Rajpath here.
Shramjeevi Express train set on fire by agitators in Bihar's Gaya
The ongoing protest by job aspirants and students on Wednesday turned violent when a large number of agitators set several coaches of New Delhi-bound Shramjeevi Express train on fire in Bihar's Gaya. Read more
Budget may see tax on luxury goods go up; new cess to fund Covid testing, vaccination not ruled out
Growing luxury goods sales even during the pandemic may prompt the government to up GST rates or levy additional cess on such items in the upcoming Union Budget. At the same time, GST rates on certain goods of mass consumption whose demand has declined in the pandemic may see a downward revision. Read more
Immune response induced by Omicron effectively neutralises Delta variant: ICMR study
An ICMR study has demonstrated that individuals infected with Omicron have a significant immune response which could neutralise not only the Omicron but also other variants of concern, including the most prevalent Delta variant. Read more
Ironic Congress doesn't need his services when nation recognises them: Sibal on Padma award to Azad
Padma Bhushan for senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad appears to have once again ignited a war within Congress. Though not many have publicly joined the issue, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday saw the irony in the Congress not seeking his services even when the nation recognises his contribution as Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh made a cryptic tweet on Narendra Modi government bestowing the third-highest civilian award on the Congress leader, exposing the further widening chasm. Read more
Bomb scare in MP with note naming Yogi Adityanath
A box made of tin attached to a timer along with a note left on a flyover on the National Highway connecting Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh with Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh kept the police on their toes on Wednesday. Read more
A hotline was exchanged on Wednesday between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army which responded positively, indicating handing over of the missing youth from Arunachal Pradesh, Law Minister KirenRijijusaid. Read more
FIR against Google CEO Sundar Pichai, 5 others over film piracy on YouTube
The Mumbai Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against Google CEO Sundar Pichai and 5 other company officials under the Copyright Act over alleged illegal streaming of a film.Read more
