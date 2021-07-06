DH Evening Brief: July 6, 2021

Eight new governors appointed ahead of Cabinet reshuffling exercise
Signalling imminent reshuffle of the Narendra Modi Cabinet, Union Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of House Thawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed Governor of Karnataka in place of Vajubhai Vala.Gehlot (73) has been the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and his resignation from the Cabinet and subsequent appointment as a Governor strengthened the buzz around the Cabinet reshuffle in the next couple of days. Read more
Twitter defying law by not appointing grievance redressal officer: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday pulled up Twitter for dilly-dallying on complying with new IT rules and said that the government was free to act against the micro-blogging site if it was in violation of the law.Noting that the company has yet not appointed Resident Grievance Officer (RGO), Justice Rekha Palli asked the company's counsel, "How long will your process take? This cannot be allowed”. Read more
10 Oppn leaders write to President Kovind, urge action against those responsible for death of Stan Swamy
Ten senior Opposition leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee and Sitaram Yechury, on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to act against those responsible for the death of activist-priest Stan Swamy and release all people detained by "misusing" UAPA and provisions of sedition. Read more
Bengaluru hospitals ask for religion to do RT-PCR test
A 41-year-old woman was dumbfounded when the data entry operator at Jayanagar General Hospital asked for her religion to fill the Specimen Referral Form (SRF) for the RT-PCR test. The woman wanted a Covid-negative certificate as required by her organisation to resume work from the office premises. Read more
Covid outbreak forces England to name new ODI squad against Pakistan
England were forced to select a completely new squad on Tuesday for the one-day international series against Pakistan after an outbreak of the coronavirus infected three players and four members of staff.The initially selected squad went into isolation following the results of tests taken on Monday, a day after the team's last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol. Read more
Mehbooba Mufti's mother summoned by ED in PMLA case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the mother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister MehboobaMuftifor questioning in a money laundering case on July 14, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
From Dhyan Chand to Mary Kom - India's flagbearers at the Olympics
Sportspersons who have been the Olympics flagbearers for India over the years have been pioneers in their respective fields and brought many accolades to the nation. Their contribution has been widely recognised and is seen as a symbol of the Olympic ideals, one who can be an inspiration or a role model for the future. As everyone is gearing up for the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, here we take a look at the Indian athletes who were flagbearers at the Olympics so far: See pics
'No evidence to say Covid-19 leaked from a China lab'
There is no scientifically validated evidence to support the theory that the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory in China, and more recent, peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature, a group of scientists wrote in The Lancet journal. Read more
People flout Covid norms as tourists inflow surges in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh witnessed a rise in tourist arrivals after the state government eased lockdown restrictions. Tourists were seen exploring Manali, Dharamshala. Some of the tourists were also seen flouting Covid norms. Watch video
Delhi sees rise in cases of rape & harassment of women
Cases of rape and harassment of women in the national capital have increased by around 40 per cent in the first five-and-half months this year as compared to the corresponding period last year, while the total number of heinous crimes has gone down marginally, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
'Images of people thronging hill stations frightening'
The government on Tuesday cautioned that people roaming in hill stations and markets without following Covid-19-appropriate behaviours can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far. Stressing that the pandemic was not yet over, an official described the images of large numbers of people thronging popular hill stations as "frightening". Read more
RDIF, Morepen Lab to produce test batch of Sputnik V vaccine in Himachal Pradesh
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, andMorepenLaboratories, one of the leading manufacturers of pharmaceuticalproductsinIndia, on Tuesday announcedtheproductionof thetestbatchof the RussianSputnikVcoronavirus vaccine in an exclusive facility in Himachal Pradesh. Read more
No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east
There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on Tuesday, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying. Read more
The myriad colours of the RSS
Mohan Madhukar Bhagwat, the present and sixth "sarsanghachalak" of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), may not be the most politically prudent person to helm the organisation. This circumstance has helped and harmed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the "parivar's" most precious progeny. Read more
