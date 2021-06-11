DH Evening Brief: June 11, 2021

'Ghar wapsi' for Mukul Roy, rejoins Trinamool Congress
In a major jolt to the BJP following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, its national vice president Mukul Roy returned to his former party the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday. Read more
India began the Covid inoculation drive for its 130 crore people in earnest in mid-January. Healthcare, frontline workers and the elderly were the first eligible, followed by people aged over 45 in April and then adults aged 18-45 in May. Read more
Opinion | Banerjee has won twice over, Modi has lost two times
Pointless temper tantrums are always silly; in politics, it is even more so, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has probably figured out to his cost. Read more
Rita Bahuguna Joshi may have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar, not me: Sachin Pilot refutes BJP leader's claim
Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Friday refuted claims made by BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi that she had spoken to him about joining the saffron camp. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: Five states with the slowest vaccination rates in the country
The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is on the wane, but fresh cases still hover just below the peak of the first wave. Policymakers are now turning their attention to preventing a possible third wave, with vaccinations being the armour of choice. Read more
ICMR to conduct national sero-surveys to assess Covid-19 spread: MoFHW
The ICMR will start national-level sero-surveys to assess the spread of Covid-19 and all states/UTs should also be encouraged to conduct them so that information from all geographies can be collected, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Read more
What makes Delta coronavirus variant so worrisome?
As nations race to roll out vaccines in the global effort to contain Covid-19 and allow for a return to normal, the rise of dangerous virus variants threatens to prolong the pandemic. Read more
Explained | China's new anti-foreign sanctions law
China passed a wide-ranging law to counter foreign sanctions on Thursday, in an apparent move to legalise its tit-for-tat retaliation against punitive actions taken by foreign countries over issues from human rights to Hong Kong. Read more
Judicial custody of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar extended till June 25 in murder case
A Delhi court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25 in connection with the alleged brawl at Chhatrasal Stadium in which a young wrestler died. Read more
