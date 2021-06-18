DH Evening Brief: June 18, 2021

India should brace for third Covid-19 wave by October, say health experts
A third wave of coronavirus infections is likely to hit India by October, and although it will be better controlled than the latest outbreak the pandemic will remain a public health threat for at least another year, according to a Reuters poll of medical experts. Read more
The Ganga is returning the dead — It does not lie
The Ganges, or Ganga, is the holiest of India’s rivers, and most Hindus believe that dipping their body in it will purify their soul. But when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit, the river also became an exhibit for the Modi administration’s failures and deceptions. Read more
No political crisis in Karnataka, says CM B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that there was no political crisis in the state, in the wake of dissident activities seeking his ouster. Read more
SC declines to interfere with release of student activists in Delhi riots case
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the release of three student activists on bail in a Delhi riots case but directed that the Delhi High Court's judgment, concerning anti-terror law, should not be treated as a precedent in other cases. Read more
Calcutta HC defers Mamata's plea challenging Nandigram poll result to June 24
The Calcutta High Court on Friday adjourned hearing to June 24 in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. Read more
Rat-ted out! Rodents expose liquor sent via postal service
Rodents in a Postal Department of Kochi have "ratted out" a suspected friendly gesture of sending liquor through parcel from Bengaluru to Kerala amid Covid-19 curbs. The "smuggling", said to be exposed by a rat that gnawed the parcel attracted by a packet of mixture (snacks) inside it, is likely to invite up to ten-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for both. Read more
Covovax may begin trials for children soon: All you need to know about this Covid-19 vaccine
After Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine, Covovax, has shown promising results in its Phase 3 trials in the US, the UK and Mexico, the Centre is keen to start trials of the vaccine on children. Read more
Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines don't lower sperm count, study says
Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna do not harm male fertility, suggests a study which found the levels of sperm in participants remained at healthy levels after they got two doses of the mRNA preventive. Read more
BJP seeks to mend fences with estranged allies in poll-bound UP
Apparently anticipating a tough fight in the next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which is due in nine months, the BJP has been frantically trying to mend fences with its estranged allies in the state and bring them back to its fold, and prevent them from aligning with the rival political players. Read more
Israel launches new airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation for fire balloons; See Pics
Israeli jets launched air strikes on Gaza after militants in the Palestinian territory again set off incendiary balloons into southern Israel, the army and AFP journalists said. The fire balloons and air strikes are the latest violence heaping pressure on a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers that came into place on May 21, ending 11 days of heavy fighting. See pictures
Ghaziabad assault case: Police slap legal notice on Twitter India MD
Uttar Pradesh Police sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India and asked him to appear before it over a viral video, where elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly beaten up, had his beard chopped, and was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by four men. Read more
Global Covid-19 death toll exceeds 40 lakh
Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed the grim mark of 40 lakh on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. Read more
Owner of Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' attempts suicide, hospitalised
The owner of south Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba', Kanta Prasad, allegedly attempted suicide and has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, police said on Friday. Read more
India should brace for third Covid-19 wave by October, say health experts
A third wave of coronavirus infections is likely to hit India by October, and although it will be better controlled than the latest outbreak the pandemic will remain a public health threat for at least another year, according to a Reuters poll of medical experts. Read more
The Ganga is returning the dead — It does not lie
The Ganges, or Ganga, is the holiest of India’s rivers, and most Hindus believe that dipping their body in it will purify their soul. But when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit, the river also became an exhibit for the Modi administration’s failures and deceptions. Read more
No political crisis in Karnataka, says CM B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday asserted that there was no political crisis in the state, in the wake of dissident activities seeking his ouster. Read more
SC declines to interfere with release of student activists in Delhi riots case
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with the release of three student activists on bail in a Delhi riots case but directed that the Delhi High Court's judgment, concerning anti-terror law, should not be treated as a precedent in other cases. Read more
Calcutta HC defers Mamata's plea challenging Nandigram poll result to June 24
The Calcutta High Court on Friday adjourned hearing to June 24 in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's petition challenging the election of Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram. Read more
Rat-ted out! Rodents expose liquor sent via postal service
Rodents in a Postal Department of Kochi have "ratted out" a suspected friendly gesture of sending liquor through parcel from Bengaluru to Kerala amid Covid-19 curbs. The "smuggling", said to be exposed by a rat that gnawed the parcel attracted by a packet of mixture (snacks) inside it, is likely to invite up to ten-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh for both. Read more
Covovax may begin trials for children soon: All you need to know about this Covid-19 vaccine
After Novavax’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based vaccine, Covovax, has shown promising results in its Phase 3 trials in the US, the UK and Mexico, the Centre is keen to start trials of the vaccine on children. Read more
Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines don't lower sperm count, study says
Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna do not harm male fertility, suggests a study which found the levels of sperm in participants remained at healthy levels after they got two doses of the mRNA preventive. Read more
BJP seeks to mend fences with estranged allies in poll-bound UP
Apparently anticipating a tough fight in the next Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which is due in nine months, the BJP has been frantically trying to mend fences with its estranged allies in the state and bring them back to its fold, and prevent them from aligning with the rival political players. Read more
Israel launches new airstrikes on Gaza in retaliation for fire balloons; See Pics
Israeli jets launched air strikes on Gaza after militants in the Palestinian territory again set off incendiary balloons into southern Israel, the army and AFP journalists said. The fire balloons and air strikes are the latest violence heaping pressure on a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers that came into place on May 21, ending 11 days of heavy fighting. See pictures
Ghaziabad assault case: Police slap legal notice on Twitter India MD
Uttar Pradesh Police sent a legal notice to the Managing Director of Twitter India and asked him to appear before it over a viral video, where elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi was allegedly beaten up, had his beard chopped, and was forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' by four men. Read more
Global Covid-19 death toll exceeds 40 lakh
Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide passed the grim mark of 40 lakh on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, as many countries struggle to procure enough vaccines to inoculate their populations. Read more
Owner of Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' attempts suicide, hospitalised
The owner of south Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba', Kanta Prasad, allegedly attempted suicide and has been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, police said on Friday. Read more