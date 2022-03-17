DH Evening Brief: March 17, 2022

G-23 leaders' 'collective and inclusive' leadership call a warning for Sonia Gandhi
It is not the meetingof G-23 leaders but their black-and-white demandcalling for “collective and inclusive” leadership that stands out. The statement – a first of its kind official announcement– comes three days after the CWC met. Read more
No re-exam for girls who defy Karnataka HC hijab order
Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy on Thursday told the Assembly that the government will consider giving an opportunity to students who missed their exams because of the hijab controversy. But, there is a catch. Read more
Twitter handle of Ministry of Statistics hacked, renamed after Elon Musk
The Twitter handle of theMinistryofStatisticsand Programme Implementation (MOSPI) appeared to be hacked briefly on Thursday as it was showing a display picture of Tesla chief Elon Musk. Read more
In Pics | Poland's Karolina Bielawska crowned Miss World 2021
Karolina Bielawskaof Poland was crownedMissUniverse for the year 2021 at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant heldat the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. See pics
'The Kashmir Files', superstar movies and critical mass
Critical mass is the minimum amount of fissile material needed for a sustained nuclear reaction. These sustained reactions make it possible for us to exploit nuclear energy. Sociologists have borrowed "critical mass" to describe various social phenomena. The phenomenon could be in social trends, politics or marketing. Read more
‘Catch me if you can’: Crafty thief who stole luxe cars
A 41-year-old serial, intrepidMBA graduate-turned-vehicle thief has been arrested by the city police.Amruthahalli police who arrested Satyendra Singh Shekhawat on February 10 say he was involved in 21 cases and possibly more.Twenty four-wheelers, including high-end SUVs, and a two-wheeler, all worth Rs 4 crore, have been seized from him. Read more
Rubbing male organ even over underpants amounts to rape: Meghalaya HC
The Meghalaya High Court has ruled that rubbing of male organ on the vagina or urethra, even over underpants, would still amount to penetration and be charged as rape under Section 375 (b) of the Indian Penal Code. Read more
'James' movie review: Celebration of a mass hero
In an interview with DH last year, Puneeth Rajkumar had said that he doesn’t take pride in being great at stunt sequences. “You are a hero for a reason. I don’t believe in talking about how difficult it is to execute action sequences. It’s my job and it's my duty to do it,” he had said, in his typical gentlemanly attitude. Read more
