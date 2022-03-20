DH Evening Brief: March 20, 2022

Judges behind controversial hijab verdict get 'Y' category security after threats
Following death threats to the three Karnataka High Court judges, including the Chief Justice, who delivered the hijab verdict, and arrest of a person in Tamil Nadu in this regard, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said his government has decided to provide 'Y category' security to them.
'The Kashmir Files' classification creates controversy in New Zealand
Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Fileshas courted controversy in New Zealand, with the country's chief censor reviewing the film's classification, a move that has been criticised by a former deputy prime minister.
Swearing-in of new BJP govt in Goa to take place between March 23-25; PM to attend
The swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP government in Goa, where the party has emerged as the single largest political force by winning 20 out of total 40 Assembly seats, will tentatively take place between March 23 and 25, senior party leaders said on Sunday.
Mob in Bihar sets police station on fire after man dies in custody
A mob set Balthar police station on fire in Bettiah, Bihar after a man died in police custody on March 19. Cops had allegedly held the deceased for playing DJ at a Holi party in the village. The victim’s family accused police officials of brutality that led to the incident.
N Biren Singh to be Manipur CM again
Union Finance Minister Nirmala on Sunday announced that NBirenSinghwould remain the chief minister of the North Eastern state of Manipur for a second term.
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
Pakistan's parliament will be convened on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
Russia again deploys hypersonic missiles against Ukraine
Russia struck Ukraine with cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, and launched hypersonic missiles from Crimean airspace, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
