DH Evening Brief: March 8, 2022

Opposition parties reject UP exit polls predictions
Opposition leaders on Tuesday rejected the exit polls for Uttar Pradesh, which have predicted that the BJP would return to power in the state, saying that they were "misleading" and did not "reflect the ground reality."
694 Indian students were in Sumy last night, all have left for Poltava in buses: Puri
Union minister HardeepSingh Puri on Tuesday confirmed that the evacuation process for Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy has started and they are being been taken in buses to Poltava.
We see clear advantages in central bank driven digital currency: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 'Digital Rupee' is a conscious call taken in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government sees clear advantages in a central bank driven digital currency.
Ukraine crisis could disrupt India's spending plans, economic recovery
India is likely torank among the emerging economies worst affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis as a surge in global prices of commodities is set to upend spending plans and derail its pandemic recovery, analysts say.
Opposition parties reject UP exit polls predictions
Opposition leaders on Tuesday rejected the exit polls for Uttar Pradesh, which have predicted that the BJP would return to power in the state, saying that they were "misleading" and did not "reflect the ground reality."
Read more
694 Indian students were in Sumy last night, all have left for Poltava in buses: Puri
Union minister HardeepSingh Puri on Tuesday confirmed that the evacuation process for Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy has started and they are being been taken in buses to Poltava.
Read more
Shah promises 33% reservation for women in government jobs
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, announced that 33 per cent of government jobs in Tripura will be reserved for women.
Read more
We see clear advantages in central bank driven digital currency: Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the 'Digital Rupee' is a conscious call taken in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government sees clear advantages in a central bank driven digital currency.
Read more
Ukraine crisis could disrupt India's spending plans, economic recovery
India is likely to rank among the emerging economies worst affected by the Russia-Ukraine crisis as a surge in global prices of commodities is set to upend spending plans and derail its pandemic recovery, analysts say.
Read more
What would a US ban on Russian oil mean for the world?
The possibility that the United States might ban Russian oil imports has triggered a surge in Brent crude to almost $140 a barrel, its highest level since 2008.
Read more
BJP in power at Centre for lack of alternative, need to form one: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the BJP would be ousted from power the day people find a viable alternative.
Read more